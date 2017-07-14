According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005462/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Network-attached storage (NAS) systems play a vital role in fulfilling the operational needs of every enterprise. Small office home office and SMBs need NAS that is cost-effective and reliable and offers exceptional performance, scalability, and durability. The market for NAS among consumer, SOHO, and SMBs is likely to grow significantly due to continuous innovations by vendors.

"NAS increases the ability of an organization to work in mission critical environments. The growth of both structured and unstructured data via desktop and portable devices connected to the Internet will boost the market growth for NAS. The shift in adoption from external hard drives to the NAS market will play a vital role in shaping market dynamics," says Abhishek Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio for M2M and connected devices research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market into three major end-user segments. They are:

SMB

SOHO

Consumer

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

SMB

Small businesses with an employee count of more than 19 and less than 50 are considered small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). These organizations encompass the SOHO business and require NAS to store and process surveillance videos.

"There are many SMBs such as small analytics firms that operate with a large amount of data shared among users for collaborative working purposes. The need for SMB NAS storage is likely to be high among these companies in keeping with technological advances and increasing business demands," says Abhishek.

SOHO

The SOHO segment covers small offices with more than four and less than 20 employees. It includes creative enterprising, small business startups, and other small ventures that require NAS systems to store surveillance videos for security purposes. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of NAS systems for surveillance purpose with the emergence of many small startups. However, the adoption of NAS devices may decline due to the exponential growth of data and subsequent technological innovations in storage hardware with higher storage capacities. This will increase the need for high-performance NAS systems required by SMBs.

Consumer

End-users of this segment include small-scale individual consumers, photographers, audio professionals, and videographers. They prefer to use NAS units up to 5-bay, whereas 1-bay units are more popular among individual consumers. Technological advances have increased the need for storage among home users and creative professionals. Thus, 1-bay units are also available with a storage capacity of up to 8TB.

The use of external hard drives among individual consumers is still higher. The lack of awareness about NAS systems in developing countries is a major challenge for the market growth. However, vendors such as Apple and Seagate Technology are also witnessing the higher adoption of their products, namely, Time Capsule and personal cloud storage media among individual consumers.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Apple

Buffalo Americas

QNAP Systems

Synology

Western Digital Corporation

Browse Related Reports:

Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2017-2021

Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2017-2021

Smart Home M2M Market in UK 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005462/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com