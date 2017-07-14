MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation (StartCapital) (OTCBB: PRTT) is pleased to announce that it has been hired as a consultant to Eight Dragons Company (OTCQB: EDRG) ("Eight Dragons") to provide the following services:

(a) StartCapital shall use its best efforts to provide Eight Dragons financial and business consulting services which would include evaluating various business strategies and recommending changes where appropriate and also critically evaluating Eight Dragons' performance in view of its corporate planning and business objectives.

(b) Corporate Planning shall include StartCapital developing an in-depth familiarization with Eight Dragons' business objectives in order to bring to its attention potential or actual opportunities which meet those objectives or logical extensions thereof, including, without limitation:

(i) alerting Eight Dragons to new or emerging high potential products and distribution channels which could either be acquired or developed internally;

(ii) consulting on Eight Dragons' corporate development including such factors as position in competitive environment, financial performances vs. competition, strategies, operational viability, etc.;

(iii) identifying prospective suitable merger or acquisition candidates for Eight Dragons, performing appropriate diligence investigations with respect thereto, advising Eight Dragons with respect to the desirability of pursuing such candidates, assisting Eight Dragons in any negotiations which may ensue there from and arrange and close on assets with the written authority of Eight Dragons that are consistent with Eight Dragons' mission to train, build, launch and venture; and,

(iv) assisting all eligible Eight Dragons ecosystem companies pursuit of an exit strategy either by sale, merger, initial public or secondary offering thru consulting services related to strategic acquirers and/or go public options that exit.

Concurrent with this consulting agreement the company completed a stock swap with Eight Dragons receiving 3,000,000 common shares of Eight Dragons for 6,100,000 common shares of PRTT. StartCapital is a new financing company that specializes in non-equity based funding for start-up companies. Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation will be renamed to StartCapital, Inc., in addition to its own financing activities, will be a source for financing for companies in the Eight Dragon ecosystem.

About Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation (to become Start Capital)

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTCBB: PRTT) is a financing company that provides non-traditional financing to startups and other commercial businesses, invests in, operates and sells real estate and provides exit strategies for startups. PRTT is headquartered in Miami, FL and commencing operations in 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "except", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially for those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

