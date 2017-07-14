

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the success or failure of Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare is likely to be on the minds of many voters in next year's midterm elections, the results of a new poll suggest the healthcare bill may not be the main factor in deciding the outcome.



The poll by Politico and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that other issues such as terrorism, the federal budget, and allegations of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign could also impact the elections.



Thirty-nine percent of registered voters said Trump's effort to prevent terrorist attacks in the U.S. would be extremely important to their vote, topping a list of eleven potential election issues.



Trump's effort to repeal and replace Obamacare came in second on the list, with 37 percent of voters saying the issue would be extremely important.



Thirty-four percent of voters said Trump's proposed federal budget would be extremely important, while 31 percent said the same about allegations of collusion with Russia, efforts to keep out illegal immigrants and the ban on travelers from some Middle Eastern countries.



The poll found that Trump's effort to prevent terrorist attacks in the U.S. was by far the most important issue to registered voters who say they intend to vote for the Republican candidate in their congressional district.



Trump's effort to keep out unauthorized or illegal immigrants as well as his effort to repeal and replace Obamacare were also cited as extremely important among Republican voters.



Among voters who say they intend to vote for the Democratic candidate in their district, allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia and the president's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement were seen as the most important issues.



Democrats also cited the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare and Trump's proposed federal budget as extremely important.



'The race, if it was held tomorrow, health care will be one of the big issues, but other issues could decide this race on both sides,' Bob Blendon, a Harvard expert on health care policy and public opinion, told Politico.



The Politico/Harvard survey of 827 registered voters was conducted by SSRS between June 14th and 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX