Global Plant Growth Regulators Report 2017

Since 1990, the significant uptake in the adoption of plant growth regulators (PGRs) has seen their use quadruple globally.

Although Europe has seen steady baseline demand of around 12 000 tonnes a year since 1990, the biggest growth markets are in Latin America with a five-year CAGR of 29.8%. Here, the largest PGR market is Chile (33%), followed by Brazil (32%), Peru (20%) and Honduras (10%).

In 2016, demand for active ingredients in Europe and North America stood at 15.9 and 7.9 thousand tonnes respectively, with North America's PGR use largely associated with cereal crops.

However, the PGR competitive landscape remains fragmented and offers strong growth opportunities for major and medium-sized crop protection companies, as well as more specialist start-ups and players.

This new report offers an extensive overview of the chemistry and active ingredients deployed in the PGR market segment, activity by company and country, product portfolios, patents, research and development, and prospects for this sector.

It also provides a usage breakdown for key countries, with fully illustrative tables and charts, as well as key PGR applications, modal actions, registration history and current status of the main commercial PGR active ingredients. Each active ingredient category is presented in order of commercial significance.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Established crop-ai combinations



3. Company profiles



4. PGR markets by region



5. Emerging and exploratory ais



Companies Mentioned



- Adama Agricultural Solutions

- Arysta LifeScience

- BASF Crop Protection

- Bayer CropScience

- Dow Agrosciences (+DuPont)

- Fine agrochemicals

- FMC Agricultural Solutions / Cheminova

- NuFarm

- SePRO Corporation

- Sumitomo Chemical Company

- Syngenta

- Valent USA (+ Biosciences)



