Independent market research firm Common Sense Advisory recognizes United Language Group as a leader in $43.08 billion global translation, localization, and interpreting services industry



Minneapolis, MN, USA, 2017-07-14 20:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group (ULG) announced today its official ranking as one of the largest language services providers (LSPs) in the global translation, localization, and interpreting industry. Issued July 2017 by independent market research firm Common Sense Advisory (CSA Research), the report titled "The Language Services Market: 2017" ranked ULG as a top-grossing LSP in the US$43.08 billion global market for outsourced language services and technology. ULG was named as the 19th largest LSP in the world and the 7th largest in North America.



As part of the study, the firm surveyed providers from every continent to collect actual reported revenue for 2015, 2016, and expected revenue for 2017. CSA Research, which has published market size estimates and global rankings for the past 13 years, found that the demand for language services and supporting technologies continues and is growing at an annual rate of 6.97%, representing an increase over last year's rate of 5.52%.



United Language Group is a translation, interpreting and localization provider with offices in seven countries and on three continents. ULG was officially formed in June of 2016 after acquiring KJ International Resources and Merrill Brink International, two LSPs with a combined 40 years of experience in the language landscape. Since that time, ULG has acquired and integrated Los Angeles-based Language Select, an interpreting provider, as well as Lucy Software and Services, a niche SAP localization and machine translation provider based in Europe.



Comments the President of United Language Group, Kristen Giovanis, "This is a major achievement for United Language Group, and we're proud to be recognized by CSA Research. The past year has been a time of amazing progress and excitement at ULG, and we look forward to continuing to provide state-of-the-art language solutions for all of our clients."



As organizations both large and small make their products and services available in more languages, the firm predicts that the language services industry will continue to grow and that the market will increase to US$47.46 billion by 2021. Factors driving this demand include mobile, wearables, and the internet of things (IOT); on-demand offerings to support live chat, texts, tweets, and other short-shelf content bits; and legislation requiring access to language services.



"The sheer number of countries, people, and languages - many of them in markets experiencing tremendous economic growth - assures that demand for language services will only increase over time. As our research conclusively demonstrates, people are much more likely to purchase products in their own language. In addition, localization reduces customer care costs and increases brand loyalty," explains Don DePalma, CSA Research's founder and Chief Strategy Officer.



About United Language Group



United Language Group (ULG) is an innovative translation, interpreting and localization solutions provider founded on quality processes and language expertise. ULG provides unique technology framework and high-quality language solutions to give an exceptional experience to every customer, every time.



About Common Sense Advisory



Common Sense Advisory is an independent market research company specializing in translation, localization, interpreting, globalization, and internationalization analysis and consulting. www.commonsenseadvisory.com / @CSA_Research



CSA Research Contact:



media@commonsenseadvisory.com



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/753c55cb-266d-4d18-b9bd-ba9b7 8adb50c



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8bd7659-0524-4574-a2c3-3400e a6b91b3



Andrea Dahl United Language Group +1 612.400.6570 andrea.dahl@ulgroup.com