Technavio market research analysts forecast the global healthcare and laboratory UV disinfection marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global healthcare and laboratory UV disinfectionmarket for 2017-2021. The report also lists two end-user segments, which comprise of healthcare facilities and laboratories, of which the healthcare facilities segment accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global healthcare and laboratory UV disinfection market:

Growth of aging population

Growth of hygiene consciousness

Advantages of UV disinfection

Growth of aging population

The increase in median age due to an increase in life expectancy is resulting in the growth of the aging population. The increase in life expectancy and longevity is due to the shift in the causes of death, from acute to chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. This is mainly due to lifestyle changes and improvements in medicine. It is estimated that there will be approximately 1.3 billion people above the age of 65 by 2050.

The growth of the aging population has increased healthcare expenditure related to check-ups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. Since elderly people have lower immunity and metabolism, it is important to ensure a germ-free environment during hospital visits to avoid the spread of infection and diseases such as pneumonia, surgical site infections (SSIs), and skin infections. This has resulted in the increased use of disinfection equipment such as UV disinfection.

Growth of hygiene consciousness

Each year, over one million people across the world die from diseases due to lack of hygiene. Good hygiene reduces the spread of diseases such as diarrhea, which is one of the leading causes of death among children. Hence, awareness about hygiene improves public health and reduces healthcare spending.

"In the last few years, schools and healthcare centers have been involved in increasing awareness about hygiene through various campaigns such as the annual 'SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands' campaign conducted by WHO. Discussions within small groups in waiting rooms, promotions through billboards and print media, and community events such as handwashing contests also improve awareness about hygiene," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipmentresearch.

Thus, with the growth in awareness about hygiene, healthcare providers are becoming more conscious about the hygiene of healthcare facilities. This has resulted in the increased use of disinfection equipment such as UV disinfection equipment to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in healthcare facilities.

Advantages of UV disinfection

There are several advantages of UV disinfection, which have resulted in the increase in the use of UV disinfection equipment. UV disinfection is effective at inactivating spores, viruses, and cysts. It eliminates the need to generate, handle, transport, or store toxic, hazardous, or corrosive chemicals and has no residual effect on humans. It is also user-friendly for operators as UV disinfection equipment can be easily handled by hospital and laboratory staff and has a shorter contact time when compared with other disinfectants. The equipment also requires less space. Hence, these advantages of UV disinfection equipment are increasing their adoption among end-users.

"Innovations in fast and fully automated instruments that use UV disinfection technology have led to their rapid adoption. Several studies have shown that UV disinfection technologies have enhanced the performance of health centers and clinical laboratories by providing residue free disinfection environments," says Amber.

