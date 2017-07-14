According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global hydrostatic transmission market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005483/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global hydrostatic transmission market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global hydrostatic transmission market is expected to grow significantly, especially in the South-East Asian and Latin American markets. These regions have an enormous potential for the growth of the industrial heavy machinery and equipment industries. During the forecast period, there will be a major development across industries, especially in the agricultural and construction industries in APAC. This will drive the market growth in the region.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the global hydrostatic transmission market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission

Medium-duty hydrostatic transmission

Light-duty hydrostatic transmission

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three end-user segments for the global hydrostatic transmission market are discussed below:

Heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission

At present, the market is exhibiting exponential growth rate due to the execution of remote operations by process industries in extreme weather conditions wherein equipment with robust characteristics is required to carry a heavy load. The market by heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission will pose a linear growth trend as heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission provide a steady power curve without crests and troughs, which translates into a smoother operation when the heavy vehicle is at low speed.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "Heavy-duty hydrostatic transmissions are primarily used in the construction, agricultural, logistics, and mining industries. The adoption of heavy-duty hydrostatic transmissions for tunnel construction, underground mining, articulate forklifts, and crawler dozers is facilitating sufficient growth of the market."

Medium-duty hydrostatic transmission

The market by medium-duty hydrostatic transmission has the maximum penetration among the other types. Medium-duty hydrostatic transmissions have input capacity ranging from 10 to 80 hp. The growth of this segment is expected to continue during the forecast period.

"Medium-duty hydrostatic transmissions have sophisticated electronic control, which provides operators with a chance to eliminate shifting and maximum control over the machine. These control systems in medium-duty hydrostatic transmission are being updated to be able to control transmissions without high lever effort. These devices may provide high-power output and torque with the continuous development and innovation of the product," adds Raghav.

Light-duty hydrostatic transmission

At present, the market by light-duty hydrostatic transmission is driving the growth in the adoption of machinery, such as lawn tractors, agricultural sprinklers, grain dryers, irrigation equipment, mills, and grinders, in the agricultural industry. These vehicles and machinery are used for light-duty applications with hydrostatic transmission power less than 10 hp.

The market growth is also supported by the development of the construction industry. In this industry, hydrostatic transmission is employed in concrete saws and a wide variety of mobile applications. The requirement for variable output speed for light-duty applications has led to the development of hydrostatic transmissions that are flexible in providing high performance.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Dana

Danfoss

Eaton

KANZAKI

Parker Hannifin

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Encoder Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Gas Sensors 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005483/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com