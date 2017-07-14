Technavio analysts forecast the global organ transplant immunosuppressant marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005496/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global organ transplant immunosuppressant market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based ondrug class and therapeutic application (kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and other transplants) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The organ transplant immunosuppressant market is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The sales of immunosuppressant will increase due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, coronary artery disease, and acute and chronic hepatitis among all age groups, particularly the geriatric population. Though there are advanced treatments for chronic kidney disease and chronic hepatitis infection, the individual's health can deteriorate with time, which can increase the need for kidney and liver transplantation.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant market:

Increased incidence of organ failure

Complications associated with organ transplantation

Availability of efficacious immunosuppressant

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased incidence of organ failure

Globally, there is a high demand for tissues and organs such as bone marrow, heart, liver, kidney, and lungs. The increased alcohol consumption, unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, and drug intake are the leading causes of organ failure. In addition, the rise in aging population results in increased demand for organs for transplantation.

Sapna Jha, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research analyst at Technavio, says, "As of 2014, multiple studies in countries such as Canada showed that the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has increased. People surviving with NAFLD can suffer from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which causes liver inflammation and damage by building up fat."

Complications associated with organ transplantation

Seeing the advancement in surgical techniques and ancillary care over the past few years, graft rejection is the primary limitation for the solid organ transplantation. Transplant rejection is a response of the recipient's immune system. The transplanted organ or tissue is recognized as a foreign body and triggers a blood transfusion reaction, which leads to transplant rejection.

"Transplant rejection is one of the major causes of transplant failure. Therefore, to achieve successful organ transplant, immunosuppressive therapy may be required. The first randomized clinical trial began in Europe and Canada in 1981 for cyclosporine, which is now considered as one of the best immunosuppressant available in the market," adds Sapna.

Availability of efficacious immunosuppressant

In the past few decades, the research on new, experimental immunosuppressive drugs with novel MoA has gathered significant momentum. Many new products have reached the market. The main reason behind the tremendous proliferation of newer immunosuppressant is the growing understanding of the immune mechanism, which leads to organ rejection or transplant failure, particularly reactions that leads to T-cell activation.

As the understanding of immune responses increases, drugs can be targeted more effectively, resulting in both decreased organ rejection and toxicity. This has also led to customization of immunosuppressive drugs according to individual patient and tailor the treatment according to individual's need.

Top vendors:

Astellas Pharma

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vasculitis Treatment Market 2017-2021

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2017-2021

Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005496/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com