Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the OSS and BSS software providers continue to spend billions of dollars on OSS and BSS solutions as well as platforms to address the complex set of services. The increased focus on the overall customer experience combined with operational pressures has urged CSPs to realign their OSS and BSS goals in tandem with strategic business objectives.

"Vendors are developing innovations including updated solutions for cloud-based solutions, SaaS, and network provisioning delivery. Further, an increased demand for convergent charging software has changed the dynamics of the market with new vendors entering the market because of its immense growth potential. Also, existing OSS BSS providers are also bringing innovation into their convergent charging software offerings. Telecom network infrastructure providers are also entering the market leading to an escalation in the competition among existing players," says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

AMDOCS

AMDOCS is one of the world's leading providers of software and services to its customers in the communications, media, and entertainment industries. The company develops, implements, and manages software and services associated with BSS, OSS, and network operations. It enables service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models, and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Ericsson

Ericsson provides telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators worldwide. Ericsson has a unique combination of IT offerings to achieve growth and profitability in the networked ecosystem. Its software portfolio includes revenue manager, cloud manager, catalog manager, customer and partner management, revenue and policy management, customer experience management and analytics, and related business solutions. It provides cloud-ready convergent charging and billing systems that redefine the role of BSS.

Huawei Technologies

Huawei Technologies manufactures, sells, and markets telecommunications equipment worldwide. Huawei Technologies provides BSS managed solutions comprising information technology operations (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and transformation service offerings tailored to meet the telecom operator's requirements. It helps telecom operators expand their customer base, enhance customer loyalty, raise their profitability, and reduce their CAPEX and OPEX.

Netcracker Technology Corporation

Netcracker Technology Corporation is a global provider of integrated cloud-ready solutions for communications service providers. The company offers a range of solutions for managing and delivering transformation projects that span customer experience management, enterprise solutions, infrastructure optimization, as well as content and service monetization. The company is a leading provider of convergent billing, enterprise billing, as well as wholesale and retail billing solutions. The company's convergent solutions include real-time convergent charging (RTCC) services, which integrate all service charges onto a single customer invoice.

Redknee

Redknee provides real-time monetization software to more than 250 customers. It delivers real-time billing and customer care solutions in the market. Redknee launched Redknee Unified, which is a highly configurable real-time end-to-end converged charging, billing, policy management, and customer care solution. The company provides virtualized BSS to manage mission-critical applications in private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. It also provides a Wi-Fi monetization solution, which helps customers experience effortless authentication and the highest quality of service (QoS) and CSPs to explore new sources revenue while achieving better 3G and 4G network utilization.

