PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- Family Development and Presidio Residential Capital recently announced sales are open at Encue, a new community offering 46 single-family attached homes at the southwest corner of Campbell and 25th Street near the Biltmore neighborhood in Phoenix.

"We don't expect these beautiful urban homes in the heart of the highly acclaimed Biltmore area to stay on the market for long," said Vincent Barbato, principal of Family Development. "Encue is ideally located, so residents can walk or bike to excellent shops, restaurants, entertainment and major employers."

The pet-friendly two-acre property features modern three-story homes with two to three bedrooms, elevators and attached two-car garages. The 1,700- to 2,000-square-foot units on 20-by-50-foot lots have upgraded cabinetry, stone slab countertops, stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient features, viewing balconies and small private courtyards. The community includes a private pool and spa, a barbecue area and a small grass park.

Prices start in the low $400,000s.

Encue is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company. The companies have also developed The Ridge at Troon North, which offers 65 units in Scottsdale, Ariz., and The Cove at Citrus with 29 units in Phoenix.

About Family Development

The Family Development team has earned an excellent reputation as a preferred residential homebuilder. Since 2003, Family Development has built over 1,400 production homes in some of Southern California's most desirable communities. Over the years, the company has garnered numerous industry accolades, including Golden Nugget Awards by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) and the prestigious Project of the Year awarded by the Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association. www.familydevelopmenthomes.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter

Email Contact

Genevieve Anton

Email Contact



