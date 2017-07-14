Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neurotrope, Inc. ("Neurotrope" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTRP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Neurotrope securities between January 7, 2016, and April 28, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ntrp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the efficacy of its lead product candidate, Bryostatin-1.

On May 1, 2017, Neurotrope announced "positive top-line results" of the focal Phase 2b trials of Bryostatin-1, mentioning "improvement in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease." Conversely, the trial data allegedly negates these statements, as the top-line data relating to the 20 microgram dose of Bryostatin-1 did not produce statistically significant results. Neurotrope also allegedly failed to disclose statements about the efficacy of the 40 microgram dose in connection with its primary and secondary endpoints. Following this news, Neurotrope stock dropped from a close of $18.81 per share on April 28, 2017, to a close at $6.97 per share on May 1, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ntrp, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Neurotrope, you have until July 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC