Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global hardware and semiconductor industry. Technavio's market intelligence reports on the hardware and semiconductor vertical highlight the fact that due to factors like increasing market competition, declining profit margins, and aggressive R&D spend, this industry will experience rapid growth both in terms of revenues and new product launches in the next few years.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005504/en/

Technavio has published three new market research reports on the hardware and semiconductor industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor portfolio of reports includes embedded systems, semiconductor equipment, computing devices, human machine interface, displays, sensors, and lighting. The research and analysis on these categories focus on emerging market trends to help companies identify new market opportunities and assess their competitive position within the changing market landscape.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Particle Size Analyzer Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing global consumer awareness regarding health and the product quality is one of the major reasons for the increased application of particle size analyzers globally

Industrial manufacturers in the chemical, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, and food industries are the largest end-users in the global particle size analyzer market

Constant government aid for improving the quality of product offerings along with the implementation of strict regulations and reforms and new product developments are key factors driving the market growth.

Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Automated metros and locomotives are the key end-users of dragging equipment detectors.

The growing demand for dragging equipment detector for inter reliable communication and better safety precaution is pushing dragging equipment detector manufacturers to adopt new processing technology to enable a high level of sensors.

The major factor fostering the growth of the global dragging equipment detector market is the advancement in technology in software and semiconducting devices.

Global Laser Distance Meter Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

The increased use of laser distance meters across various applications by the end-user sectors such as the construction, flooring and wall covering, HVAC, and plumbing will drive the market growth.

The increase in product awareness among the non-commercial consumers, combined with the falling average selling price of the product is expected to drive the growth of the global laser distance meter market

Robert Bosch Tool, Fluke, Flir Systems, Leica Geosystems, and Hilti are some of the key vendors in the market space.

Access Technavio's Full Report Library

All three of these reports are currently available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. To access all of Technavio's reports request a free demo to see how you can view the full library which consists of 10,000+ reports.

Browse other reports from Technavio's hardware and semiconductor library:

Global Quantum Computing Market 2017-2021

Global Cable Tester Market 2017-2021

Global PoS Accessories Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005504/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com