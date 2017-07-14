Investor Network: Investor Calendar Invites You to the Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, July 17, 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE MKT: TIK) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fourth quarter 2017, to be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: July 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8035

International: 201-689-8035

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/17948 or https://www.telinstrument.com/learn-about-telinstrument/investor-relations.html

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 17, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 17948

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or https://www.telinstrument.com/learn-about-telinstrument/investor-relations.html

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

SOURCE: Investor Calendar