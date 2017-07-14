Technavio analysts forecast theglobal electric massager marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005553/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global electric massager market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electric massagermarketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onproduct type (eyecare massager, leg and foot massager, neck and shoulder massager, handheld massager, and back massager), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global electric massager market:

Rising stress-related cases globally

Need for personal privacy

Increase in awareness of massage benefits

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising stress-related cases globally

Many factors such as workload, economic conditions, peer pressure, and socio-cultural norms cause stress in individuals. In many cases, untreated stress can lead to anxiety, irritability, anger, lack of motivation or focus, restlessness, body pain, sadness, and depression. These factors could have a major impact on one's health, weakening the immune system and exhausting the entire body physically as well as mentally.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst at Technavio, says, "Rising stress levels can limit an individual's leisure and daily activities. This can lead to physical deconditioning and muscle weakening, which, in turn, can cause back pain. The electric massagers help in improving the functioning of the immune and nervous systems, reduce nerve irritation, and improve blood circulation. Due to high chronic stress, there can be issues with muscle tension and contraction, which builds uneven pressure on the skeleton leading to subluxations."

Need for personal privacy

The growing demand for privacy has escalated the demand for massagers at home. An individual may not feel comfortable in a massage therapist's chambers, with regard to changing, undressing, or being massaged by a stranger. Unwanted video recordings in changing rooms have occurred in the past in many massage centers in the US.

"Innovations in technology offer a new way of relieving muscle pain without leaving one's home. An electric muscle massager, designed for this purpose, is based on various techniques and proven massage therapies that work in the same way as in clinics. It incorporates special mechanisms that slowly apply vibrations on the affected area and provide comfort," adds Amber.

Increase in awareness of massage benefits

The growing awareness among people about the benefits of massage has contributed significantly to the growth of massage products. There has been an increased awareness about massage benefits, through awareness programs by associations, organizations, and vendors. For instance, AMTA's National Massage Therapy Awareness Week is an awareness program, which aims to raise public awareness about massage therapy.

Vendors are using online channels to spread awareness; social media or websites are used as platforms to spread awareness about the benefits of massage and how this need can be met by products such as the electric massager.

Top vendors:

JSB Healthcare

OSIM International

Panasonic

Prospera

Browse Related Reports:

Global Laser Aesthetics Market 2017-2021

Global Corporate Wellness Market 2017-2021

Global Disposable Blood Bag Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005553/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com