

Sports shoes and apparel giant Nike (NKE) has launched a new sports bra Fe/Nom bra that uses Nike's Flyknit shoe tech.



'The Bra That Changes Everything. Introducing the Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Bra. The first-ever sports bra with Nike Flyknit technology. It's incredibly supportive and impossibly light. Hit the link in the bio to learn more,' Nike posted this message along with a picture of the bra on Instagram.



'The goal of the Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Bra was maximum support and comfort that would allow women to feel and look amazing while doing anything they choose,' explains Nicole Rendone, Senior Bra Innovation Designer. 'We prioritized support, breathability and cooling in essential zones.'



The bra is constructed with an ultra-soft nylon-spandex yarn that form fits to your body, using two single-layer panels that are assembled for a seamless feel. The Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Bra has two panels and a binding and is 30-percent lighter than any other bra in Nike's line.



