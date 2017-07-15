Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal intelligent I/O modules marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global intelligent I/O modules market is driven by rising investments in the power and water and wastewater industries. The government initiatives across the world to convert traditional grids to smart grids are also leading to the growth of the global intelligent I/O modules market. Countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, and South Korea are expected to invest heavily in smart grid technology during the forecast period, resulting in the global intelligent I/O modules market's growth. China is the leading country in investments in the power industry. In particular, smart grid technology is attracting investments in China because of the commitment of the government to reduce carbon emissions and expand its power infrastructure. The need for securing industrial control systems in the power industry and the aging infrastructure has led to the modernization of grids by the implementation of smart grids that use digital and information technology to manage the flow of power efficiently and effectively.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global intelligent I/O modules market is fragmented with many local, regional, and international players. As these modules are used for special purposes, vendors develop products specific to the industry.

Bharath Kanniappan, an industry expert at Technavio for research on automation, says, "The lack of product differentiation in the intelligent I/O modules makes the competition intense among companies. The power industry is the major industry, which the companies are targeting, as there is immense scope for the use of intelligent I/O modules, followed by the water and wastewater, automotive, and food and beverages industries."

Top five intelligent I/O modules market vendors

ABB

ABB provides power and automation technologies for industry utility, transport, and infrastructure customers across the world. ABB manufactures and markets a variety of products, including wind converters, variable speed drives, solar inverters, robotics, and others. The company supplies its I/O modules to industries, such as power, pharmaceuticals, chemical and petrochemicals, oil and gas, and food and beverages.

Advantech Corporation

Advantech Corporation is a pioneer in providing intelligent embedded, automation products and solutions. It offers comprehensive system integration, software, hardware, customer-centric design services, and global logistics support, all backed by industry leading front and back office e-business solutions.

Bihl+Wiedemann

Bihl+Wiedemann specializes in providing safety technology and electronic components for automation technology using AS-interface. Its products include AS-interface modules/slaves, AS-interface master/gateways, safety components, bus coupler/master simulator, software, accessories, and services.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation and information solutions through productive and sustainable environments. Its capabilities include industrial networks, industrial automation and control, industrial maintenance and support, process solutions, safety solutions, industrial security, information solutions, connected enterprise, consulting and integration services, and machine and equipment builders.

Siemens

Siemens has in-depth expertise in the field of automation, electrification, and digitization. Its digital factory provides solutions, such as industrial controls, used in both processes and discrete industries. Its customer segments include oil and gas, power, brewing, CPG, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others.

