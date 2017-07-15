NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 11, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2016 and June 5, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of HD Supply and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-hds to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 11, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

HD Supply Holdings and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) HD Supply's 2017 operating and growth leverage guidance was not feasible (ii) the recovery of its Facilities Maintenance supply chain was not in line with prior expectations and planning; (iii) the sale of its Waterworks segment was being explored; (iv) Defendant Joseph DeAngelo, with full knowledge of these undisclosed materially-adverse facts, sold off his personal holdings of HD Supply stock, resulting in over $54 million in profits; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, HD Supply's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:



Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn

Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447