SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVA). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 30, 2013 and May 16, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm in advance of the September 1, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sinovac shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sinovac made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Weidong Yin bribed a member of the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; that such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny; thus, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information reached the public, shares of Sinovac declined in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

