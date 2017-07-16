Kavalan wins International Spirits Challenge 'Trophy' twice in a row

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky, has collected the biggest award in its category at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) for its Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength for the second year running.

Only one ISC "Trophy" is awarded for the top product in each category, representing an "Outstanding Product, [with] Exceptional Quality."

Kavalan's technical consultant, the late Dr Jim Swan, who was instrumental in building the brand also received the ISC's "Lifetime Achievement Award," the highest accolade for an individual in the spirits industry.

Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said Dr Swan's legacy was alive and continued on at Kavalan.

"When we started making whisky in Taiwan no one had done this before, and it seemed an impossible venture. Luckily, we had the help of the best expert in the industry. By refusing to give up, Kavalan has become recognised for fine whisky, which we owe to Dr Swan. I'd like to dedicate this 2017 Trophy to Dr Swan," Mr Lee said.

The Trophy follows the awarding of Gold medals every year in June. Kavalan last month collected the biggest number of golds in the category: four top medals for its limited edition Distillery Reserve Single Malt Rum Cask, Podium Single Malt, ex-Bourbon Oak Single Malt as well as the Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength.

As the pioneer of Taiwanese whisky, Kavalan has successively won the industry's highest awards. Its Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength was named the "World's Best Single Cask Single Malt Whisky" in 2016 by the prestigious World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and its Solist Vinho Barrique won the 2015 "World's Best Single Malt Whisky."

About Kavalan Whisky

Taiwan's first whisky distillery has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky since 2006. Kavalan is aged in intense humidity and heat yet benefits from sea and mountain breezes and the spring water from Snow Mountain, which combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. The distillery takes its name from the indigenous name for Yilan County, where it is based, and is backed by 30 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. It has collected more than 220 gold awards and is available in 60 countries.

