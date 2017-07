LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) and Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) are front-runners in a deal to buy the foods division of British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L), the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.



The deal is likely to top £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion), the report specified.



