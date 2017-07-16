

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roger Federer became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times and extended his record to 19 Grand Slam titles with victory over Croatia's Marin Cilic.



Federer won 6-3 6-1 6-4 as Cilic struggled with blisters on his left foot and broke down in tears during the second set.



Federer, 35, finished the contest in one hour and 41 minutes to claim his first Wimbledon title since 2012.



He becomes the oldest man in the Open Era to win at the All England Club.



Federer surpasses Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who won their seventh titles in 2000 and 1889 respectively, with only Marina Navratilova still ahead in terms of Wimbledon singles titles on nine.



