

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) confirmed positive 5 year efficacy and safety results for Cosentyx from a Phase III long-term extension study in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.



4 year Phase III data presented at EADV 2016 showed Cosentyx delivered almost clear or completely clear skin in a majority of patients (PASI 90 - 66%, PASI 100 - 44%) after 4 years of treatment[13]. The data showed that with Cosentyx, 97% of PASI 90 and 99% of PASI 100 response rates were maintained from Year 1 to Year 4.



Recently, new label updates announced for Cosentyx in Europe demonstrated long-term superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara (ustekinumab) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on the basis of 52 week data from the CLEAR study, and expanded the use of Cosentyx for the treatment of moderate-to-severe scalp psoriasis. Cosentyx was launched in 2015 as the first and only fully-human IL-17A inhibitor to treat psoriasis and is now licenced for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis as well.



