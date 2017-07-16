

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. president Donald Trump made a fresh attack on the media Sunday as a new opinion polls showed falling approval ratings in the sixth month of the president's term.



Trump Twitted, 'With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country.'



An ABC/Washington Post poll released Sunday showed Trump's approval rating at 36 percent, down six points from a survey taken after his first 100 days. The previous president closest to that level after six months in office was Gerald Ford, at 39 percent, in February 1975.



Trump tweeted about the ABC poll, saying that 'even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!'



About 63 percent of those polled said it was inappropriate for Trump's son, son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort to have met with a Russian lawyer offering information on Democrat Hillary Clinton. Six in 10 also think Russia tried to influence the campaign, and among those who say so, 67 percent think Trump aides helped, similar to results in April.



Trump thanked former campaign adviser Michael Caputo in a tweet 'for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign.'



The president also defended his son, who he 'is being scorned by the Fake News Media.'



Trump twitted,'HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?'



