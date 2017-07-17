

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



On tap are Q2 figures for gross domestic product, as well as June numbers for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year following the 1.3 percent quarterly increase and the 6.9 percent yearly gain in the first quarter.



Retail sales are tipped to add 10.6 percent on year, down from 10.7 percent in May. Industrial production is called steady at 6.7 percent on year, while FAI is expected to gain an annual 8.5 percent - down from 8.6 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will see June results for its Performance of Services Index; in May, the index score was 58.8.



Indonesia will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth 13.82 billion and exports were at $14.29 billion for a trade surplus of $0.47 million.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for Constitution Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.



