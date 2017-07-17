TIGA Wins Global Business Excellence Award

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TIGA was named winner of the Outstanding Product/Service category at the 2017 Global Business Excellence Awards.

TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the UK video games industry, won the Global Business Excellence Award in recognition of its effective University Accreditation System. The TIGA University Accreditation programme accredits the very best university courses; enables students and employers to identify courses that are producing industry ready graduates; and promotes best practice. For information about TIGA University Accreditation, see: http://tiga.org and http://tiga.org/education/tiga-university-accreditation

The Global Business Excellence Awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector; focussing on financial results, innovation, customer, employee, investor and community benefits.

Commenting on TIGA Ltd, the winner in the Outstanding Product/Service category, the chairman of the judges said:

"TIGA, the trade industry body representing the video games industry, has led from the front and introduced a much-needed accreditation scheme for university courses. Around 60 universities offer games courses but standards varied and employers had no effective way of recognising excellence. With around 17 courses awarded accreditation, TIGA has given employers reassurance about standards and is helping to produce a stream of industry-ready graduates. The scheme has encouraged sharing of best practice and TIGA accredited universities have a strong track record in getting their graduates into jobs in the games industry. Well done to TIGA for responding quickly to the needs of games industry."

Upon receiving the Award, Dr Richard Wilson, TIGA CEO said:

"I am delighted that TIGA has won the Outstanding Product/Service category at the 2017 Global Business Excellence Awards. This Award recognises that TIGA has introduced an effective and efficient system that accredits the very best university courses; enables students and studios to find courses that are developing industry ready graduates; and promotes best practice.

"I would like to congratulate those universities that have achieved TIGA Accreditation and thank Dr Mark Eyles, TIGA's Education Adviser, from the University of Portsmouth, for helping to develop our award winning Accreditation System. I look forward to more universities applying for TIGA Accreditation so that we can make the UK the best place in the world for games education."

The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world's highest profile awards and winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality of your work. Due to their high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common - they are truly outstanding at what they do and TIGA Ltd have proved this by winning a Global Business Excellence Award.

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 25 business awards and commendations and has been successfully accredited as an Investors in People organisation three times. TIGA focuses on three sets of activities:

Political representation

Media representation

Business services

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video games trade media.

