ObserveIT's Record-Breaking Business Success in the Insider Threat Industry Continues in Q2 2017

Company sees 100% year-over-year growth, record bookings, Net Promoter Score above 70, and fastest adoption in company history for newest product version

ObserveIT , the leading insider threat monitoring and analytics solution provider with more than 1,500 customers around the world, today announced record-breaking business results in Q2 2017, as it continues to reach new milestones in sales, customer satisfaction and market penetration.

"ObserveIT continued its record-breaking performance in the Insider Threat industry in Q2 2017, achieving new milestones once again in sales and bookings, customer acquisition and satisfaction, product innovation, and notable additions to our leadership team," said ObserveIT CEO Mike McKee. "Our talented team of professionals continues to execute in great fashion, enabling us to beat the competition. Our customer-centric approach, dedication to innovation and keen understanding of how to help organizations eliminate insider threats has enabled substantial, consistent growth over time, and maintains our position for ongoing success."

Milestones achieved in Q2 2017 by ObserveIT include:

100 percent year-over-year growth in bookings (Q2 2017 v Q2 2016)

Record bookings, including $1.4 million deal with one of the largest asset management firms in the world, and highest number of $100K -plus deals in a single quarter in company history

Added more than 50 new customers, increasing customer base to 1,557 organizations worldwide. ObserveIT has 3 of the top 5 banking institutions and 5 of the top 10 telco companies as customers.

Fastest adoption of a new product version (ObserveIT 7.0) in company history

Other achievements in Q2 2017 include:

Albert Lee joined the company as Director of the Asia Pacific region to continue deepening market penetration in this region.

joined the company as Director of the region to continue deepening market penetration in this region. Welcomed Mark Sutton, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Bain Capital to the ObserveIT Board of Advisors.

Released ObserveIT 7.0 to accelerate insider threat detection and prevention with new actionable analytics, proactive preventive blocking features and keylogging alerts.

For more information and a demo of how ObserveIT helps organizations become more secure and eliminate Insider Threats visit here.

About ObserveIT

ObserveIT is the leading Insider Threat Monitoring and Analytics solution with more than 1,500 customers across 87 countries.

For more information visit: http://www.observeit.com.

