

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is revamping some of the benefits on its Prestige card in an effort to sweeten the deal for coveted affluent consumers who exceed high spending thresholds, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The bank giant is expected to announce Monday that it will raise the sign-up bonus on the high-end card to 75,000 points from 40,000. It is also raising the minimum amount that cardholders must spend in the first three months to earn the reward to $7,500 from $4,000. Both changes take effect July 23, the Journal reported.



Points have become a valued currency for many consumers, especially in the travel sector where they can be redeemed for airfare and hotel stays. Premium cards geared at big spenders in particular have taken off because consumers who put most of their expenses on cards view them as a way to get discounts or free travel worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.



Citigroup is also beefing up the Prestige card's hotel benefit. Under the changes, Citi will allow cardholders to get their fourth night in a hotel free, regardless of whether they paid for the first three with dollars or points.



