

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo (WFC) is preparing to shed more businesses as the US bank with $1.9 trillion in assets works to restore investor confidence in the wake of accounts scandal, the Financial Times reported.



'We get a little bit smaller, a little bit less complex and we can focus on what we're good at,' John Shrewsberry, chief financial officer reportedly said. 'We could be more focused.'



The second-largest US bank by market value is being forced to rethink its business model after employees signed up customers for accounts without their knowledge.



