

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Cable Corp. (BGC) said that its board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the Company.



The company has engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor to assist in the process.



There can be no assurance that the Board's strategic review will result in any transaction, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing.



The company also announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Company expects to report revenues of approximately $923 million for North America, Europe and Latin America.



The company also expects to report reported operating loss and adjusted operating income for the second quarter of about ($23) million and $32 million, respectively. The expected reported operating loss primarily reflects a one-time non-cash charge of about $36 million related to the sale of the Company's investment in Algeria, which was divested consistent with the Company's previously announced divestiture program.



Additionally, as of June 30, the Company maintained availability of approximately $360 million under its $700 million asset-based revolving credit facility.



The company plans to report second quarter 2017 results in a press release on August 2, 2017.



