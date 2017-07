LONDON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) will announce Monday that Chief Executive Officer Carolyn McCall is stepping down from the discount carrier to take up the same role at broadcaster ITV Plc, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



McCall told the airline's board of her decision Sunday. McCall has offered to stay at EasyJet through year-end while the company seeks a successor, the reports said.



