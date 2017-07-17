Organic Fertilizers Market Worth 11.16 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Organic Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 5.87 Billion in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.08% from 2017, to reach 11.16 Billion USD by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 78 Market Data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Organic Fertilizers Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/organic-fertilizer-Market-171744317.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Increasing land area under organic cultivation and advancements in the organic fertilizers' manufacturing process are the major drivers of the Organic Fertilizers Market. Increasing size of potential consumer base, which drives the demand for organic fertilizers through organic food consumption present organic fertilizers providers with lucrative opportunities.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=171744317

Significant growth expected in the animal segment

Animal-based organic fertilizers are a good source of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium along with of phosphorus and calcium that strengthens the root health development and flower growth. The awareness about the nutritional benefits of animal-based organic fertilizers has resulted in an increased usage of these fertilizers in the recent years.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=171744317

Fruits & vegetables segment projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The well-developed infrastructure for cold chains and refrigerated transport facilities have increased the trade and demand for fruits & vegetables. As the demand for organic fruits & vegetables is increasing, growers need to produce more in the limited organic land area, owing to which the application of organic fertilizers in fruits & vegetables is increasing.

Liquid segment projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Liquid fertilizers have the characteristic of rapid absorbability by soil, which in turn ensures that nutrients reach crops faster than other forms of fertilizers. Thus, the application of liquid organic fertilizers has become popular among farmers over the last few years, opening new opportunities for the organic fertilizers industry.

Europe is estimated to be the largest region during the forecast period

Increase in consumer willingness to pay for the organic foods, increasing area under cultivation due to farmers' preference towards organic cropping owing to favourable pricing of products, and growing agricultural land area under organic cultivation has boosted the Organic Fertilizers Market in the region. Spain is the largest market for organic fertilizers in the region. Substantial growth is expected in Germany, France, and Italy due to the increasing health, safety, and environmental concerns. These factors are driving the Organic Fertilizers Market in the region.

The key companies include Tata Chemicals Ltd (India), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Coromandel International Limited (India), National Fertilizers Limited (India), and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (India). These are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other significant players include Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Italpollina SpA (Italy), ILSA S.p.A (Italy), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), and Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse related reports:

Biofertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate-Solubilizing, Potash-Mobilizing), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillium, Cyanobacteria, P-Solubilizer), Mode of Application, Crop Type, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/compound-biofertilizers-customized-fertilizers-market-856.html



Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers & Biostimulants), Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables & Others), Sources (Microbials, Biorationals & Others), and by Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment &Foliar Spray) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-biological-market-100393324.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide, including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets