Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 17/07/2017 / 09:05 UTC+8 17 July 2017, - Goldpac Announces Smart Card Shipments for Q1, 2017* Hong Kong, the world's fourth largest and China's top ranked payment solutions provider Goldpac Group Limited ("Goldpac" or the "Group", stock code: 03315) today announced its smart card shipment numbers for H1, 2017. Assisted by a progressively maturing credit card market in China and Goldpac's differentiated advantages in the credit card business, Goldpac's smart card shipments saw an uplift of 10.6%, to 91.392 million units (82.621 million units in H1, 2016) and a 38% year-on-year surge in credit card shipments. Mr. HOU Ping, CEO of Goldpac said, "As a core component of the consumer credit segment, credit card are gradually moving towards a fast-growth phase. With the on-going opening up of the financial market in China, our shipments for international brands such as VISA and MasterCard saw a two-digit increase during the first half of 2017. We are still fully confident in our ability to capture greater market opportunities and to expand and reinforce our innovative financial payment products and services offer." In 2017, Goldpac's developments in diversified innovation offerings continued to make progress with a number of innovative products and services seeing deliveries. These included multi-application financial payment wristbands, smart jewelry designs that blend fashion with security, a multi-function Bluetooth card, sophisticated metal card designs and a self-service card issuance platform. Goldpac is accelerating its efforts in extending its core business advantages across a wider, more diverse range. In 2017, Goldpac was honored with seven ICMA awards for its cutting edge card design and its GCaaS platform was recognized at the 2017 CITE Innovation Award (the China Information Technology Expo). Capitalizing on multiple payment vehicles, the Group assisted a number of international brands to establish their user-base ecosystems and expanded the deployment of its own innovative payment solutions across a wider, non-financial market spectrum that covers corporate, tourism, transportation and campus sectors. *Smart Card Shipments for the First Half of 2017 (Unaudited)* +-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+ |*Thousand Units* |*Jan to Jun |*Jan to Jun |*Change (%)*| | |2017* |2016* | | +-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+ |*Smart Card (Chip |*91,392* |*82,621* |*+10.6%* | |Card)Shipments* | | | | +-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+ Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YPRKUVCFCV [1] Document title: Goldpac Smart Card Shipments for H1, 2017 Rise by 10.6%*Goldpac Maintains Momentum in Innovation Diversification 17/07/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f65c0e17178f9dcac663d0e4b58b20ad&application_id=593075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2017 21:06 ET (01:06 GMT)