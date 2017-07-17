Yili reelected as the Asian dairy champion to boost the world healthiness

BEIJING, July 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, Rabobank released the latest Global Dairy Rankings. Yili Group defended its position as No. 1 dairy enterprise in Asia, and was ranked in the top eight globally, holding tis place in the World Top 10 for the fourth consecutive time. In the past years, Yili has topped in the field of globally authoritative selections in multiple dimensions such as brand influence and consumer trust, showing its all-round leadership in not only Asia but the entire world.

All-round leadership shows tremendous comprehensive strength.

In the Global Dairy Rankings, Yili defended the eighth place with operating revenues of 9 billion dollars. Meanwhile, the top 7 enterprises were all Western dairy giants. While stabilizing its position as No. 1 in Asia and No. 8 in the world dairy enterprise, Yili has further narrowed the gap from the top seven dairy giants in Europe and America, laying a solid foundation for its future development. Chen Yu, a senior dairy expert, said that with annual operating revenues over 9 billion dollars, the world's top 8 dairy enterprises are all very competitive. To move up on the rankings, an enterprise has to give a huge amount of effort.

While staying ahead in operating revenues in Asia, Yili has kept ahead of others in authoritative global rankings such as brand influence and consumer trust.

Yili displays responsibility by letting the world share healthiness.

During the Summer Davos Forum, Pan Gang, the Chairman of Yili, proposed the grand concept of "Healthiness for the Whole World", noting that healthy food enterprises should fulfill this dream by practicing as market subjects and subjects of responsibility. He summarized such corporate practice through four keywords: quality based, innovation to support, sharing globally and co-responsibility. Meanwhile, Yili has reached a strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum. The two sides will be in a joint bid to improve the healthiness status of the world and benefit all mankind.

Besides,in "EU-China-Safe Project 2020" launched this June, being the only Chinese dairy enterprise involved in the project, Yili has conducted prospective studies on global food safety and risk prevention and control in association with over 30 other professional institutions.

In sustainable development, in December 2016, Yili as the only Chinese company attended the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Contract Signing Ceremony of the "Global Partnership for Business and Biodiversity".

Chen said that Yili will call for efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of all mankind through its influence. He believed that the Chinese dairy enterprises represented by Yili would profoundly change the pattern of the global dairy industry and benefit all global consumers. The vision of "Healthiness for the Whole World" is great, and the dream will come true as long as we work tirelessly towards the ultimate goal.

