LG Innotek releases the world's first 'Handrail UV LED Sterilizer'

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek today announced its release of the world's first 'Handrail UV LED Sterilizer' which can fully remove germs from handrails of escalators using the powerful UV (ultraviolet rays) light.

Photo: http://www.lginnotek.co.kr/upload/news/2017071417284388.jpg

The handrails of escalators and moving-walks are very vulnerable to infection due to the fact that each of them has contact with the hands of as many as thousands of people per day.

There have been no other reasonable measures of disinfection other than wiping them two to three times a day with hand towels. This is one of the reasons why some people are hesitant to grab the handrails.

LG Innotek has succeeded in developing a sterilizer for the handrails which can continuously disinfect the rails during operation of an escalator and also provides convenient installation and management. The core of this development is the company's UV LED technology.

Handrail UV LED Sterilizer wipes out 99.99% of the germs on the surface of a handrail just before a passenger lays his or her hand on the handle. The sterilizer is installed on the front part of handrail and shoots UV rays onto the handle which passes through this point.

The product blocks any sources of infection from spreading by completely destroying the DNA of germs via UV LED light having a wavelength of 278 nanometers(nm). It is also harmless to the human body since it does not use any chemicals or heavy metals.

Also, this product offers a very easy installation. All that needs to be done is to attach a sterilizer of the size of half an A4 paper, without any need to make changes to the existing facility. When the escalator starts operation, the sterilizer also starts to work immediately.

Another special feature of the sterilizer is that it is a wireless device with no need for power supply. No electricity cost occurs for this product since its operation relies on self-electricity generation using the energy from the movement of the handle.

The performance and safety of Handrail UV LED Sterilizer have already been approved by official institutions around the globe. The product has acquired the CE certificate from the European Union and the KC certificate from SouthKorea .

The Company officials said, "This product is an innovative product that improves hygiene and safety at the same time."