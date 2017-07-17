

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded 6.9 percent on year in the second quarter of 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That was unchanged from the previous quarter, and it exceeded expectations for a rise of 6.8 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 1.7 percent - in line with expectations and up from 1.3 percent in the three months prior.



The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 11.0 percent in June, beating forecasts for 10.6 percent and up from 10.7 percent in May.



Industrial production climbed 7.6 percent on year, topping expectations for an increase of 6.5 percent - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Fixed asset investment gained 8.6 percent on year - unchanged from the previous month and beating forecasts for 8.5 percent.



