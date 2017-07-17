TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Giyani Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Giyani") (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) announces that the Company has changed its name from "Giyani Gold Corp." to "Giyani Metals Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company filed Notice of Articles in relation to the Name Change on July 14, 2017. The Name Change has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's web address will change to http://giyanimetals.com.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 17, 2017, the common shares of Giyani Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Giyani Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: WDG (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 37637H105 (NEW)

The company would also wish to advise that it has completed its previously announced issuance of 1,029,186 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $329,339.56.

Additional information may be found on the new Giyani website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

Contacts:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Wajd Boubou

President

1.289.837.0066

wboubou@giyanigold.com



