Ablynx: ABLYNX PROPOSES APPOINTMENT OF MRS HILDE WINDELS AS A NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

GHENT, Belgium, 17 July 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced that Hilde Windels will be nominated as an Independent Non-Executive Director at the Company's forthcoming Special General Meeting of its shareholders to be held on 18 August 2017.

Mrs. Windels is currently CEO ad interim of Biocartis NV and a member of the Board of Biocartis NV, Biocartis Group NV, Erytech Pharma SA and Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie (VIB). She has approximately 20 years of experience in the biotechnology field with a track record of building and structuring organisations, private fundraising, M&A, capital markets and business and corporate strategy. Mrs. Windels served as CFO for Biocartis NV from 2011 until she became Deputy CEO in 2015. From 2009 to 2011, she worked as an independent CFO for several private biotech companies. From 1999 to 2008, Mrs. Windels was CFO and a board member of Devgen NV.

Welcoming Mrs. Windels to the Ablynx Board, Dr Peter Fellner, Chairman, said: "We are very pleased with the proposed forthcoming appointment of Hilde Windels to the Ablynx Board. Hilde's broad industry experience as well as her impressive financial expertise will help guide the Company as we continue to build value in terms of both our proprietary product pipeline and strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies using our Nanobody platform."

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs. Windels added: "I am delighted to become part of Ablynx's Board and contribute to the Company's future development. Ablynx has ambitions to become a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company and I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey."

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

