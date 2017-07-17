Telenor: Telenor reports strong results and solid cash flow in second quarter 2017

"We deliver a strong set of results for the second quarter with improved revenue growth, double-digit EBITDA uplift and strong cash flow generation. Both the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin are all-time high this quarter. We were able to reduce our costs by NOK 0.6 billion and we saw margin expansion in all our business units. The robustness of our Norwegian operation, the strong revenue growth in Bangladesh and the return to growth in Thailand were amongst the highlights for the quarter.

At the Capital Markets Day in February, we shared our strategic ambitions towards 2020, highlighting continued growth, improved efficiency and simplification as key drivers for value creation. I am pleased to see that we have taken several steps during the first six months of the year to execute on this strategy.

As a result of the achievements in the first half of the year, we are stepping up our efficiency ambitions and raise the EBITDA margin guidance for 2017. With rapid changes in customer behaviour and technology advances, continued cost reductions will be necessary in the coming years.

In line with our simplification agenda, we sold our online classifieds positions in Latin America and continued the sell down of VEON in the quarter. Following proceeds from recent transactions combined with a solid balance sheet, the Board has decided to distribute parts of these funds to shareholders through a 2% share buyback programme."

- Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

KEY FIGURES TELENOR GROUP

NOK (in millions)Â Q2 2017 Q2 2016 First half year 2017 First half year 2016 Year 2016 Revenues 31 470 30 926 61 927 62 420 125 395 Organic revenue growth (%) 2.1 0.0 1.2 0.7 0.8 EBITDA before other income and other expenses 12 719 11 381 24 181 23 010 45 966 EBITDA before other income and other expenses/Revenues (%) 40.4 36.8 39.0 36.9 36.7 Net income attributable to equity holders of Telenor ASA (167) 1 111 4 001 5 367 2 832 Capex excl. licences and spectrum/Revenues (%) 14.0 16.3 14.4 16.3 17.4 Capex/Revenues (%) 17.9 27.2 16.4 21.8 20.2 Free cash flow 9 946 497 12 113 (272) 10 300 Mobile subscriptions - Change in quarter/Total (mill.) 1.9 2.7 174 167 170

With effect from the first quarter 2017, Telenor India is treated as an asset held for sale and discontinued operations in Telenor's financial reporting.

SECOND QUARTER 2017 SUMMARY

Total revenues increased by 2% to NOK 31.5 billion. Reported mobile subscription & traffic revenues increased by 3%.

Reported EBITDA before other items increased by 12% to NOK 12.7 billion, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 40%, which is an increase of 4 percentage points from last year.

Reported capex excluding spectrum licences was NOK 4.4 billion, resulting in a capex to sales ratio of 14%.

Free cash flow for the quarter was NOK 9.9 billion.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017

Based on the performance in the first half of 2017 and our current expectations for the remainder of the year, we revise the financial guidance for 2017. We lift the EBITDA margin guidance to 38-39%, from previously around 37%. We still expect an organic revenue growth in the range of 1-2% and capex to sales ratio excluding spectrum licences of 15-16%.

Media Contact:

Severin Roald, Mobil: +47 92 03 03 33, Severin.roald@telenor.com (mailto:Severin.roald@telenor.com)

Investor Relations Contacts:

Marianne Moe, mobile: (+47) 91 61 76 31, marianne.moe@telenor.com

Helge Ã˜ien, mobile: (+47) 91 31 92 42, helge.oien@telenor.com

Press and analyst presentation

In connection with the publication of the financial results, a press and analyst conference will be held on Monday 17 July at 09:00 hrs Norwegian time/CET. The presentation, which will also be broadcast live via webcast, will be held in Auditorium Voice, Telenor Expo Visitor Centre at Fornebu near Oslo. CEO Sigve Brekke and CFO JÃ¸rgen C. Arentz Rostrup will present the results. The presentation will be held in English.

You may also call in and listen to the presentation over the phone. This service allows you to ask questions during the Q&A session at the end of the presentation. To participate in the conference call, please register before the conference starts by calling +47 21002610Â and state the confirmation code: 9702819

Material

The quarterly report and the presentation are available here. https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2017/telenor-groups-results-for-the-2nd-quarter-2017/ (https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2017/telenor-groups-results-for-the-2nd-quarter-2017/)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Telenor via Globenewswire

