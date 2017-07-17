

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound rose to a 6-day high of 147.61 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 147.42.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 1.3113 and 1.2637 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3102 and 1.2618, respectively.



The pound edged up to 0.8745 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8761.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 149.00 against the yen, 1.32 against the greenback, 1.29 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



