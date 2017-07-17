SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces more than 190,000 LED and laser modules have been delivered into the dental equipment market.

ProPhotonix provides custom LED lights and laser diode modules for a number of different dental equipment applications, including LED-based 3D imaging light sources and patient positioning lasers, as well as laser diode modules and LED lamps for x-ray imaging applications.

Dental imaging has changed dramatically in recent years with the advances in 3D scanning and x-ray imaging, significantly accelerating processes for both the dentist and patients. 3D imaging of the patient's teeth eliminates the need for traditional impressions by capturing a 3D digital model of the mouth. ProPhotonix' expertise in Chip-on-Board LED technology enables optimum illumination for this application. Incorporating more than 190 LEDs into a miniature ring light in an area of less than 55mm2, ProPhotonix' miniature custom LED light provides the necessary intensity and uniformity to ensure successful image capture.

X-ray imaging dental equipment can provide a 360 degree view of the patient's mouth. Laser modules are used in this technology in two ways, providing a guide for accurate patient positioning and enabling digitization of x-rays. Visible, eye-safe lasers, typically red or green lines or crosses, are projected onto the patient to ensure accurate targeting. Laser diode modules are also used more actively in the dental imaging process where a laser module scans the image plate enabling digitization. The laser spot size and output power directly influence the resolution and contrast in the final image.

LED lights are also used in x-ray imaging equipment to erase the digital image from the x-ray plate, using a specific wavelength with high intensity and uniform illumination. Intensity and uniformity are critical in this application to ensure complete removal of the image.

Tim Losik, President and CEO, ProPhotonix Limited, said "ProPhotonix is pleased to mark this milestone of providing LED and laser modules solutions to the dental equipment market. The Company's ability to service multiple applications in this market demonstrates the advantage that we offer OEMs as an expert in both laser diode and LED technology. Dental equipment manufacturers require stringent quality requirements and demand innovative solutions to meet their needs. Our ability to successfully supply this market over many years, illustrates the innovation, quality and reliability that are core to our product offerings."

For more information on custom LED and Laser products from ProPhotonix, visit: http://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/custom-and-oem-solutions/

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited sales@prophotonix.com Tim Losik, President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 Stockdale Securities Limited Tom Griffiths, David Coaten Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

Contacts:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



