

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 87.92 against the yen, from an early more than a 5-month high of 88.15.



The aussie dropped to 1.4677 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.4642.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.7808 and 0.9883 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7825 and 0.9898, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 89.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback and 0.96 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX