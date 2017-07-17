The New Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 Delivers Even Better Value With Great Quality Designs

ESPOO, Finland, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Refreshed designs of popular Nokia feature phones help people across the world stay connected while enjoying a variety of fantastic features

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the dual release of both the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130. Featuring refreshed, ergonomic designs, both phones come packed with fantastic features, effortlessly combining reliability and excellent value and durability. Both models feature 1.8-inch colour screens, handy LED torch lights and sleek, contoured designs, with each phone being available in a range of three colours.

With more than 1.3 billion feature phone users around the world, many from markets in Asia and Africa[i] , the reliability and excellent value that both the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 offer is set to ensure yet more people around the world can get connected.

Nokia 105: designed to take on the everyday

With well over 200 million Nokia 105s sold to date around the world, this award winning handset now features an all new sculpted ergonomic design, outstanding battery life, and improved usability, with a larger screen size and new tactile island keymat. Inspired by the Nokia phone design heritage, the new contoured style of the Nokia 105 makes it a superb fit for your hand thanks to its beautiful, natural shape. With inherent colour throughout its polycarbonate casing minimising the visual impact of knocks and bumps, the Nokia 105 is built to take on everyday life. It offers you the quality, reliability, and robust design you would expect from a Nokia phone.

The new keymat features separated keys for improved usability, while the larger 1.8-inch screen delivers a better viewing experience when playing your favourite games, like Snake Xenzia, which comes preloaded. Taking full advantage of the larger screen, the Nokia 105 also comes preloaded with two try and buy games - Doodle Jump and Crossy Road[ii].

Plus, with up to 15 hours[iii] talk time and a month long standby[iii], the Nokia 105 lets you talk from sunrise to sunset on just one charge. And with enough storage space for up to 500 text messages and up to 2,000 contacts, you'll always be able to stay connected.

Available in Dual and Single SIM variants[iv], the Nokia 105 also features an inbuilt FM Radio and charges using a standard Micro USB cable (USB 2.0).

Nokia 130: feed your playful side

No matter where you are or what you're doing, music makes life a lot more fun. With up to 44 hours of FM radio playback time[v] and room for thousands of songs when you add up to 32GB of MicroSD card storage, the Nokia 130 ensures you'll always have the right track for the moment.

If video is your thing, the clear 1.8-inch colour screen offers a great viewing experience when enjoying video via a MicroSD card[vi]. And with 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge, you can turn free time into entertainment time. The Nokia 130 features Bluetooth support for a headset or speakers - perfect for wireless listening to your favourite playlist on the go.

With its inbuilt camera[vii], the Nokia 130 lets you take pictures and record video clips, which you can then play back using a MicroSD card. And with the Nokia 130, sharing your content is simple. Share videos, contacts and more simply by enabling Bluetooth and bringing your Nokia 130 close to another Bluetooth-enabled phone for quick and easy transfer[viii]. The Nokia 130 also supports a MicroSD card, expandable up to 32 GB.

"With more than 4 billion people remaining offline[ix] and unable to benefit from the social and economic development opportunities of the internet, simply getting connected by voice and text is still such an important step for many people around the world," commented Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global. "More than 400 million feature phones were sold globally in 2016[x]. We cannot underestimate the need and benefit of being connected and we are dedicated to delivering devices that can enable many people around the world to expand their horizon."

Both the Nokia 105 and the Nokia 130 feature the ever popular LED torchlight - simply press the up key twice to quickly turn the torch on and off.

Retailing at a global average price of $14.50 for the single SIM variant and $15 for the dual SIM variant, excluding taxes and subsidies, the Nokia 105 will be available in blue, white and black - each colour with a matte finish.

Available in red, grey and black, the Nokia 130 retails for a global average price of $21.50 excluding taxes and subsidies.

Both the Nokia 130 and Nokia 105 are available in Dual and Single SIM variants[iv].

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the new home of Nokia phones and tablets. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for mobile phones and tablets. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. For further information, seehttp://www.hmdglobal.com

i. According to Counter Point Research

ii. Try and buy games are not available in China

iii. Based in Single SIM device

iv. Dual and Single SIM variant availability is market dependent

v. Using a wired headset

vi. Available separately

vii. Camera: VGA

viii. Not compatible with Apple devices

ix. GSMA Connected Society programme

x. Source: Counter Point Research