17.07.2017 | 08:01
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

To: Company Announcements
Date: 17 July 2017
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: SLIPIT Purchase


The Board of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) is pleased to confirm the completion of the purchase of a multi let office in Reading for £13.24m, reflecting an initial yield of 6.75%.

The building is located close to Reading Train Station, and provides good quality accommodation with opportunity for asset management.


All enquiries to:
Jason Baggaley
Fund Manager
Real Estate Investments
Standard Life Investments
1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL
Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833
jason_baggaley@standardlife.com


The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Sharon Ann Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


