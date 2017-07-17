Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

To: Company Announcements

Date: 17 July 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: SLIPIT Purchase



The Board of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) is pleased to confirm the completion of the purchase of a multi let office in Reading for £13.24m, reflecting an initial yield of 6.75%.



The building is located close to Reading Train Station, and provides good quality accommodation with opportunity for asset management.





