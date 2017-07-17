Clear Leisure Plc - Update on Court Hearing

17 July 17

Clear Leisure Plc

Mediapolis Court Hearing Update

As announced on 15 June, the court hearing to consider the petition by the Court Prosecutor of Ivrea to wind up Mediapolis Srl took place on 23 June.

At the hearing, Mediapolis Srl submitted additional documentation for the consideration of the court. A decision of the court, with respect to the winding up petition of the Court Prosecutor, has not yet been received.

The Company will provide a further update to shareholders when the findings of the court are received.

-ends-

