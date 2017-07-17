Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-17 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 17.07.2017 Government LTGCB11027A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2017 Coupon payment date UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2017 Interim report, 6 LHV LHV Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2017 Extraordinary PRF1T PRFoods TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2017 Dividend payment SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN date Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2017 Interim report, 6 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2017 Interim report, 6 TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2017 Coupon payment date MDEB060018A Modus Energija VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2017 Interim report, 6 INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2017 Extraordinary KNR1L Kauno energija VLN General Meeting --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.