sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,13 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1H6AJ ISIN: ES0177542018 Ticker-Symbol: INR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,134
7,228
08:45
7,172
7,195
08:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EQTEC PLC
EQTEC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQTEC PLC0,0020,00 %
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA7,130,00 %