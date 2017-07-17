

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.0674 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0649.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 1.5658 and 82.41 from last week's closing quotes of 1.5601 and 82.65, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.7317 from Friday's closing value of 0.7345.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the aussie, 1.60 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen and 0.71 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX