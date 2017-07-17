

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's manufacturing employment increased in May from a year ago, data from Destatis showed Monday.



The number of people worked in local manufacturing units rose by around 78,000 or 1.4 percent from prior year in May.



At the end of May, there were 5.5 million employed persons in local manufacturing units.



The number of hours worked in May climbed 10.7 percent from a year earlier, reaching 721 million. The earnings totaled EUR 24.7 billion, which was 3.1 percent more than in May 2016.



