

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based engineering solutions provider Weir Group Plc. (WEIR.L) Monday said it now expects strong constant currency revenue and profit growth in its full year 2017. As previously indicated, profits will be weighted to the second half of the year. Full-year revenues and operating profits are now expected to be above the upper end of analysts' estimates.



The company previously said it anticipates good growth in constant currency revenues and strong cash generation, with full year profits anticipated to be in line with current market expectations.



The company's outlook update reflected accelerated recovery in North American oil and gas markets



The company noted that in recent weeks, upstream North American markets have recovered more strongly than formerly anticipated. Higher levels of frack fleet utilisation and significant tightening of industry capacity are both benefiting the Group's Oil & Gas division. As a result, it has seen increased volumes, stronger operating leverage and modest pricing recovery ahead of prior expectations, and has delivered low double-digit operating margins in the first half.



Assuming supportive market conditions continue, the division is now expected to deliver low-teens operating margins through the second half with full year revenues and operating profits that are above the upper end of analysts' estimates.



The company said it expects the growth will be partially offset by one-off charges to operating profit of 13 million pounds related to previously announced legacy contract delivery challenges in the Gabbioneta business, part of the firm's Flow Control division. Expectations for the Minerals division remain unchanged.



Weir Group will publish its Interim results on July 27.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX