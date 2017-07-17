SCOR: SCOR announces an agreement with the FNMF and Matmut to acquire 100% of MutRé

Press Release

17 July 2017 - N° 16





SCOR announces an agreement with the FNMF and Matmut to acquire 100% of MutRé

SCOR announces the signature of an agreement with the Fédération nationale de la Mutualité Française and Matmut with a view to the acquisition of 100% of the shares of MutRé S.A.

The ratification of the agreement by MutRé's other shareholders (which represent approximately 15% of MutRé's capital) is expected in October 2017 at the latest.

SCOR has been a 33% shareholder and a major technical and commercial partner of MutRé since the company was created in 1998. The acquisition of MutRé will enable SCOR to further strengthen its Life and Health offering to the French Mutual insurance industry.

The acquisition of MutRé, which will have an accretive impact on SCOR's ROE and earnings per share, is consistent with the Group's strategic pillars and the objectives set out in its strategic plan "Vision in Action", and fully respects SCOR's relationships with its mutual insurance partners.

The transaction, which is subject to the authorization of the ACPR and the relevant competition authorities, would be finalized in early January 2018.

